Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt celebrates scoring his team's first goal (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season, and the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are keen on him.

According to a report from French publication RMC Sport, negotiations are underway to sign the 22-year-old attacker, and the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have approached the German club and the player.

The striker is likely to cost around €80-100 million this summer, and it will be interesting to see if the three English clubs are willing to pay up.

Liverpool and Arsenal keen

Ekitike has 22 goals and 12 assists to his name this season, and Liverpool could use someone with his skill set. Darwin Nunez has struggled to score goals consistently, and Diogo Jota is injury-prone. Liverpool need a quality striker leading the line for them next season, and the Frenchman would be ideal.

Similarly, Arsenal need an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus. They are crying out for a reliable finisher, and the 22-year-old attacker could take them to a whole new level. Apart from his ability to score goals, he is exceptional when it comes to taking on defenders in one versus one situations and beating them. He will add unpredictability to the Arsenal attack.

Chelsea stepping up efforts to sign Hugo Ekitike

Finally, Chelsea are keeping tabs on Ekitike as well. The report from RMC Sport claims that Chelsea have placed him very high on their shortlist and they are ramping up efforts to get the deal done. They have the resources to pay the asking price, and it remains to be seen whether they can bring him in as an upgrade on Nicola Jackson.

The 22-year-old will be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League, and all three clubs could be exciting destinations for him.