Exclusive: Aston Villa open to selling in-form star as four clubs show interest

Enzo Barrenechea in action for Valencia (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are ready to consider offers to let in-form midfielder Enzo Barrenechea leave the club this summer after his impressive loan spell at Valencia.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Villa manager Unai Emery could take a final look at Barrenechea again in pre-season, though he could give the green light to a permanent exit.

Valencia are keen to keep the 23-year-old after his strong performances during his time at the Mestalla, while other La Liga clubs are also showing an interest.

CaughtOffside understands that Atletico Madrid, Villarreal and Real Betis could also be three teams to watch in the race for Barrenechea’s signature this summer.

Should Aston Villa keep or sell Enzo Barrenechea?

Villa will have some need to sell players this summer in order to keep in line with Financial Fair Play rules, just as they did last year.

AVFC made the surprise decision to let Douglas Luiz go on that occasion, with the Brazilian midfielder joining Juventus.

It would obviously be ideal for the club if they could cash in on someone like Barrenechea instead this summer, rather than someone who is a key member of Emery’s first-team on a regular basis.

Enzo Barrenechea could make permanent La Liga move

It looks like it could be a smart move for Barrenechea to stay in La Liga after the impact he’s had there this season.

Atletico Madrid would be a big step up for him, but he could also do well to join clubs like Villarreal or Betis, who both look like teams on the up.

CaughtOffside understands that Atletico boss Diego Simeone is a big personal fan of the Argentine and can see him being a good fit for his team’s style of play.