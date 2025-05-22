Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has paid a huge compliment to one of Tottenham’s players after last night’s Europa League final.

Spurs beat Man Utd 1-0 in Bilbao to lift the trophy – their first in 17 years – and secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

It wasn’t exactly a match that will go down as a classic, but Ange Postecoglou’s side dug in well with a strong defensive display, and Garnacho paid tribute to Cristian Romero afterwards.

See below as Fabrizio Romano has quoted Garnacho as singling Romero out for his superb performance for Tottenham, describing his fellow Argentina international as the best centre-back in the world…

??? Alejandro Garnacho: “Cuti Romero is the best centre back in the world”, told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/s4XfFAhOEY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2025

Garnacho said: “Cuti Romero is the best centre back in the world.”

That’s certainly a bold claim, especially after what a poor season Tottenham have had, but there’s no doubt that Romero was fully deserving of his player of the match award last night.

Do Manchester United need a defender like Cristian Romero?

It will be interesting to see how United fans respond to their player heaping such high praise on an opponent like this.

Some might not be too pleased with it, as it could be interpreted as a bit of a dig at the Old Trafford hierarchy for failing to bring in someone of this level.

There’s no doubt Romero looks like just the kind of player United need at the back, but they also have so many other issues that need resolving right now.

What next for Tottenham after Europa victory?

Romero is certainly a great talent, and Spurs fans can perhaps start to feel a bit more optimistic about the future of this squad.

It’s been a poor Premier League campaign, but Romero is the kind of world class player they can build around in order to come back stronger next term.

If Spurs can bring in other players of a similar level to Romero then they can surely aim for a top four finish next season and have a decent run in the Champions League.