“I’m not considering…” – £29m star makes clear statement ahead of Liverpool transfer

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has made it clear that he plans to be at Liverpool next season as his transfer edges closer to going through.

The Georgia international might not find it easy to play regularly at Anfield due to the presence of Alisson Becker in goal, but it seems that won’t stop him trying.

As reported by BBC Sport last summer, Mamardashvili is set to join Liverpool for the 2025/26 season in a deal worth £29m.

Liverpool opted not to bring Mamardashvili in last season, but it seems he’s not expecting to go out on loan in the months ahead either.

See below for his latest quotes on his future, as per journalist Fabrizio Romano…

“I’m not considering another loan move. I will spend next season at Liverpool,” the 24-year-old said.

“I’ll go to Liverpool and give my all, just like I did at Valencia. I’ll work hard every single day, training with Alisson will help me.”

Who will be Liverpool’s number one next season?

Mamardashvili’s arrival at LFC will surely give manager Arne Slot a bit of a headache next season.

Alisson is the clear number one at the moment, with the Brazilian shot-stopper having another superb season to add to a great career at Anfield.

It’s hard to imagine Mamardashvili walking straight in and becoming first choice, but he’s also surely too good to just spend the season sitting on the bench?

Big summer of change ahead at Liverpool

The Mamardashvili vs Alisson situation will be intriguing to watch, while there’ll surely be other major changes to Slot’s squad this summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is about to be out of contract and has publicly confirmed he’ll be leaving on a free transfer.

One imagines others like Darwin Nunez and Jarell Quansah could be squad players who are moved on, while of course Caoimhin Kelleher surely won’t stay if there’s yet another top class goalkeeper to compete with.