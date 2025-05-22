Fans of Liverpool display a banner in the stands which reads "Champions Again" (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The French international defender will be out of contract in 2026, and he is yet to sign a new deal with the club.

Konate is a man in demand

Naturally, Konate has been linked with other European clubs in recent months. The likes of Real Madrid and PSG have been linked with the player, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can keep him at the club for the long term.

According to French publication L’Equipe, the 25-year-old is currently in negotiations with Liverpool, but big clubs are circling. It remains to be seen whether the two parties can secure an agreement over the coming weeks.

Liverpool must hold on to Ibrahima Konate

Konate is undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and Liverpool must hold onto him. They have already lost Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is joining Real Madrid on a free transfer. They cannot afford to lose Konate on a free transfer next summer.

The 25-year-old is entering the peak of his career, and he will want to compete at a high level. Liverpool certainly have the means to help him fulfil his ambitions. They have won the Premier League title this season, and they will look to do well in the UEFA Champions League next season. They have been fighting for major trophies consistently, and the 25-year-old could be tempted to continue in the Premier League with them.

The Reds must hold onto their best players if they want to continue fighting for major trophies. Konate is certainly an indispensable asset for them, and they should do everything in their power to convince him to sign a new deal.