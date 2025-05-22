Exclusive: £30m star has spoken with Chelsea & Man United, other transfer suitors could get involved

Liam Delap in action for Ipswich against Everton (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

I wanted to talk today about an interesting topic regarding Liam Delap, the striker of Ipswich Town who is expected to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Delap is exploring his options – he’s considering his options because he’s expected to go to try something new after a very good season for him personally, though not for his team.

Delap performed very well in the Premier League, and has a release clause of £30m after Ipswich’s relegation, so it’s a bit opportunity on the market for a young striker like him who can prove how he can score goals as we saw this season.

Liam Delap to Chelsea or Manchester United?

There is genuine interest from two very important clubs – Chelsea and Manchester United. Both clubs have several targets on their shortlists between them, but for sure the interest in Delap is concrete and genuine.

My understanding is that Delap has spoken to Chelsea and to Manchester United, and now it’s time for him to explore all the options possible. Let’s see if any other English clubs will try to join the race to present their project to Delap.

Liam Delap has Bundesliga suitors but would prefer to stay in the Premier League

From what I’m hearing there is also interest from clubs in the Bundesliga – important clubs from Germany would be ready to hold talks with the player and offer him an important contract.

Still, the player’s priority is very clear – to stay in the Premier League, to stay in England. So, it’s time for further conversations now, but for sure he is an option for Chelsea and Manchester United and so let’s see what the player decides to do.