Liverpool are interested in signing Nico Williams from Athletic Club Bilbao at the end of the season.

The player is on the radar of Real Madrid as well, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done. He has a €58 million release clause in his contract, and Athletic Club Bilbao will be powerless to stop him from leaving if Liverpool decides to trigger the exit clause.

Liverpool need Nico Williams

It is no secret that they need more quality and cutting-edge in the final third, and the 22-year-old would be an exceptional acquisition. He is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and he could be the ideal addition for the Reds.

Luis Diaz has been linked with the move to Barcelona, and Williams could be the ideal replacement if the Colombian decides to move on. The 22-year-old has 18 goal contributions this season, and he’s only going to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a star for Liverpool in future.

According to a report via Fichajes, the player is open to joining an English club in the summer, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. He is highly rated across Europe, and Jose Mourinho has described him as a “fantastic player” in the past.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with Williams as well.

Real Madrid move could be tempting

Meanwhile, Real Madrid could be an attractive destination for the player. They are the biggest club in Spain, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down for the Spanish International. They have the resources to pay the asking price as well. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Liverpool have won the Premier League title, and they need to keep improving the squad in order to compete with the European elite every season. A dynamic winger like Williams could be a superb bit of business this summer.