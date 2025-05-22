Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, acknowledges the fans. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season, and Liverpool are one of the clubs keen on him.

According to Mick Brown on Football Insider, they could face competition from Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid for the 21-year-old midfielder.

“Adam Wharton’s quality is unquestionable, there are no concerns there,” he told Football Insider. “On the other side of things is his ability to cover the ground, and he seems to me to be a yard short in terms of covering the ground. “So that’s going to be a concern for the likes of Liverpool or Man City – albeit not a major one. “From what I hear, both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been having a look at him. “The focus there is about whether you can play, and manipulate the ball and that’s where Wharton thrives.”

Liverpool could use Adam Wharton

It is no secret that Liverpool need a quality defensive midfielder, and the Crystal Palace star could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition. Wharton will help shield the Liverpool back four and allow them to control the tempo of the game from the deep.

The 21-year-old is likely to improve further with coaching and experience, and Wharton could develop into an important player for Liverpool if they can get the deal done.

The opportunity to join a big club could be tempting for the young midfielder. Wharton has been linked with Manchester City as well.

Real Madrid and Barcelona keen

Real Madrid and Barcelona could be exciting opportunities for the players as well. Real Madrid certainly need more depth in the middle of the park as they look to build a formidable squad for the future. The England international could be a future investment for them.

As for Barcelona, they have won the league title this season, and they will be hoping to win the Champions League next season. They need more quality on the side, and the 21-year-old will help them dominate games more often.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up. He should look to join a club where he will get ample first-team opportunities.