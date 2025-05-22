Xavi Simons of RB Leipzig takes a corner during a Bundesliga match (Photo by Fabio Deinert/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from the club in the summer, and they have identified Xavi Simons as a replacement for the Colombian International.

Barcelona are interested in signing Diaz this summer, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the coming months.

According to a report from Fichajes, Simons is on Liverpool’s radar as a potential replacement, but they will face competition from Arsenal and Manchester United.

All three Premier League clubs are keen on the Netherlands International, and he will cost around £60 million this summer.

Liverpool could use Xavi Simons

Simons has done quite well for RB Leipzig, and he has 11 goals and eight assists to his name in all competitions. He has been hailed as an “exceptional” player.

The 22-year-old is capable of operating as a central attacking midfielder as well as a wide player. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool if they can get the deal done. He will add creativity and goals to the side. His ability to operate in multiple roles will be an added bonus.

Arsenal and Man United keen

As far as Arsenal are concerned, they need more depth in the final third. Gabriel Martinelli has had a disappointing season, and Arsenal need more competition for places. The Netherlands International could compete with the Brazilian for the starting spot. More competition for places will help Arsenal improve as a team.

Finally, Manchester United are keeping tabs on Simons as well. They have been quite disappointing. This season and players like Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have been underwhelming. Manchester United need more cutting edge in the final third, and the 22-year-old could be the ideal acquisition.

It is fair to assume that all three clubs have the financial resources to get the deal done and remains to be seen where the player ends up.