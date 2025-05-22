Club chief confirms they “like” Liverpool & Man United stars in major transfer hint

Barcelona director Deco (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Barcelona director Deco has spoken openly about liking Liverpool star Luis Diaz and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

In a clear hint about Barca’s transfer plans this summer, Deco suggested the Catalan giants were looking for wingers, with Diaz and Rashford among the names on their list.

Still, Deco was keen not to into too much more detail about this, as he stated a preference not to talk too much about players from other clubs.

See below for Deco’s quotes on Diaz and Rashford, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on X, formerly Twitter…

Deco said: “We like Luis Diaz, we like Rashford… and we like other wingers too. We can’t talk about players under contract with other clubs.”

Could Luis Diaz and Marcus Rashford be on the move this summer?

One imagines Rashford will surely be available after falling out of favour at Man United, heading out on loan to Aston Villa back in January.

Diaz could be a different story, though, as he’s shone for Liverpool and there seems little reason for the Reds to let him go any time soon.

Barcelona also already have two superb wingers in Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, so it’s hard to imagine where either one of Rashford or Diaz would feature in this team.

What does the future hold for Luis Diaz?

Discussing this particular piece of Liverpool news, we spoke to Empire of the Kop’s Farrell Keeling for his insight into Diaz’s future.

“Liverpool find themselves in an intriguing position this summer,” he said. “The left wing slot is arguably the most balanced in the squad; between Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz, you have two top-quality options battling it out for supremacy.

“On that basis, Arne Slot and Co. should be doing everything they can to maintain this sense of equilibrium.

“Of course, the player’s interest in a move to Barcelona has been pretty well-established by this point, but he’s also made it publicly clear that he’s willing to engage in contract talks with Liverpool (ahead of his terms expiring in 2027).

“If Barca can produce significant funds, I could see him going. But the Catalonians seemingly don’t have two spare pennies to rub together.”