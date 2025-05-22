Luke Shaw of Manchester United appears dejected alongside teammates as they wait to collect their runners-up medals. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United crashed to defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the UEFA Europa League last night, but Luke Shaw has backed Ruben Amorim to succeed at the club.

The Manchester United defender reflected on the game and a disappointing season after the match, and he also explained what the players feel about the manager, Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese manager has been criticised heavily since his arrival, and Manchester United have struggled under him. However, Shaw believes that he is the right man to take Manchester United back to where they belong. He also added that all of the Manchester United players feel the same way regarding the manager.

Amorim has his players’ backing

Shaw said on Sky Sports: “I can say 100 per cent right now he’s the right man. Results have not been good at all. I’ve been here for a long time now and been through different managers. “Ruben, for me, I talk on my behalf and I can talk on behalf of all the players, he is 100 per cent the right manager to take us back to where this club should be.”

Can Ruben Amorim hold on to his job?

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to be patient with Amorim and give him another opportunity next season to turn things around. Amorim has previously shown his quality in Portugal, and that remains to be seen whether he can deliver in the Premier League.

There is no doubt that Manchester United will have to improve their squad if they want to do well next season. They are currently 16th in the league table, and they will not be competing in European football next season. This is the right time for them to rebuild the squad during the summer transfer window and bring in players who can help them bounce back.

A club of their stature should be fighting for major trophies regularly and competing in the UEFA Champions League. The defeat last night and this season in general will be a devastating blow for the Red Devils, and they will need to make vital decisions heading into the summer window.