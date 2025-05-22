Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United produce worst record for the club in 51 years

Ruben Amorim and Harry Maguire after the Europa League final (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United suffered another blow with defeat in the Europa League final last night, confirming that this will go down as one of the worst seasons of their recent history.

Tottenham won 1-0 in Bilbao, denying Man Utd the chance to win some silverware and to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

It was also a remarkable 20th defeat of the season for the Red Devils – the most they’ve suffered in a single campaign since the 22 they ended up with in 1974, when they actually got relegated.

See below as Opta Joe posted this damning stat about Ruben Amorim’s side after last night’s Europa League final…

20 – Manchester United have suffered their 20th defeat in all competitions this season; their most in a campaign since losing 22 in 1973-74, when they were relegated from the top-flight. Humbling. #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/akdascZdNU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 21, 2025

It’s truly been a nightmare campaign for United, who are all the way down in 16th place in the Premier League table on just 39 points and a -12 goal difference.

Can Ruben Amorim turn things around at Manchester United?

Amorim looked a hugely exciting coach at former club Sporting Lisbon, but there’s no escaping the fact that he looks to have taken this team backwards.

Things weren’t exactly going great under his predecessor Erik ten Hag, but things actually seem to have got worse, which is some feat.

Amorim’s tactics don’t seem to be working, and one has to wonder how much more time he’ll be given to make his project work.

Could this defeat actually end up being a positive for United?

As silly as it sounds, it might end up being for the best that MUFC didn’t get their hands on the trophy last night.

Let’s face it, this is clearly a very poor team, and winning a trophy would only have papered over the numerous cracks at Old Trafford.

Of course, fans want to see their club winning finals and playing at the highest level, but this team also needs a lot more work before it’s ready to be competing in the Champions League.