‘I will go’ – Man United man makes stunning claim after Europa League defeat

Manchester United were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham in the Europa League final.

The Red Devils, who were heavily relying on the Europa League to save their season, suffered defeat against Ange Postecoglou’s side in Bilbao.

This defeat makes matters worse for Ruben Amorim and his players next season.

They have failed to qualify for the Champions League next season. Not only that, they are not going to take part in any European competition next season.

It not only hits them financially but also in terms of how they want to build a promising project at the club.

Tottenham ended their trophy drought

Brennan Johnson scored the only goal of the match for Spurs to hand them their first trophy in 17 years.

With Spurs celebrating their memorable success, it goes from bad to worse for the Red Devils.

Following the match, Amorim talked to the media and claimed that he is going to leave the club if he is told that he is not the right man for the job.

“If the board and the fans feel I’m not the right guy, I will go in the next day,” said Amorim, as reported by Sky Sports.

“But I will not quit again. I am confident in my job. As you see, I will not change anything in the way I do things.

“In this moment, I am not here to defend myself. It’s not my style. I have nothing to show to the fans. In this moment [I need] a little bit of faith.”

With United sitting in 16th position in the league and going through their worst season in the Premier League, the Europa League final has come as a wake up call to the club and shown once again that the problems are much more serious that what most people believe.

They have spent money on new signings in recent years and have overspent on most occasions but results have still been disappointing in all the competitions.

Should Man United sack Ruben Amorim?

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Amorim at Old Trafford but at the moment it is not looking good.

He has been given enough time at the club to turn things around but performances as well as results have been extremely poor.

There has been no improvement in terms of his man management, in-game decisions and his tactical approach.

Something needs to change at Old Trafford soon, whether it is the players or the manager, only time will tell.

