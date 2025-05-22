Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during a training session. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Bologna attacker Dan Ndoye at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old Swiss International has been on the Manchester United radar for several months. According to a report from Tuttosport, Manchester United tried to sign the player during Euro 2024 as well, but they failed to get the deal done.

Liverpool were linked with Ndoye a few months ago.

Man United could use Dan Ndoye

Ndoye has had an impressive season with the Italian outfit so far, and he has 15 goal contributions. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Manchester United, who need more depth in the attack. They need to add more quality on the flanks, and the 24-year-old is versatile enough to operate on either side.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting for the player, and Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. Despite having a disappointing season this year, they could be an attractive destination for the Swiss international.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to pay for him. The player will cost €40 million, this summer and it is fair to assume that Manchester United have the resources to get the deal across the line.

Man United need quality signings

Improving their squad should be a top priority for Manchester United this summer. They need to get rid of their deadwood and quality players who will help them bounce back strongly next season.

A club of their stature should be fighting for trophies regularly and competing in the UEFA Champions League. Ndoye will certainly help them improve, going forward, and he will add some much-needed unpredictability to their attack.

The 24-year-old could improve further with coaching and experience, and regular football in the Premier League could bring out the best in him. The move could be ideal for all parties, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.