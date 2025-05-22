Shearer slams “complete and utter embarrassment” Man United and fires bleak transfer warning

Alan Shearer, Ruben Amorim, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Photo by Ian MacNicol, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has absolutely ripped Manchester United to shreds after their Europa League final defeat to Tottenham last night.

It’s been a miserable campaign at Old Trafford, with Man Utd slumped all the way down in 16th in the Premier League table, and having just missed out on their only shot at silverware.

Erik ten Hag was sacked as manager earlier in the season, but Ruben Amorim has only ended up doing worse, with Shearer unimpressed with the whole situation at the club.

The pundit ripped into Amorim’s poor tactics against Spurs last night, whilst also firing a warning to the club ahead of the summer transfer window.

Alan Shearer’s brutal message to Manchester United

Discussing the state of United right now, Shearer admitted he couldn’t see any big players wanting to go there.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Shearer said: “They’re going to have to recruit very well because clearly a lot of these players are not good enough or not suited to that style of play.

“Let me tell you something, Man United were an embarrassment tonight – and in the semi-final – they’re chucking a 6ft 5 centre half up top in desperation and are lugging huge balls into the box.

“That’s how they’re going to get out of trouble? They’re million miles off it on and off the pitch and I don’t know how they get out of this.

“How do they attract top players this summer and are they even going to be able to pay for them now they’re not in the Champions League? Why would big players want to go there?”

He added: “It’s not only on the pitch either, it’s a mess off the pitch as well. They’ve monumentally messed up this season on and off the pitch, it’s been a complete and utter embarrassment.”

Difficult times ahead for Man United

It’s certainly hard to imagine United are at all close to turning this situation around, but this summer’s transfer window will surely be crucial.

There will need to be a lot of changes made to this under-achieving squad, and there may even be question marks over Amorim’s future as manager already.

Things have just gone from bad to worse in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, with so many poor decisions made along the way, and it’s hard to know what’s required to change this awful trend.