Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, gives instructions to his players from the touchline. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United player Ricardo has revealed that the club should look to sign elite young talents like Lamine Yamal.

Manchester United have had a disastrous season, and they are 16th in the league table. They lost the UEFA Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur last night. They will not be competing in European football next season, and the league campaign is already one of the worst in their history.

They will need quality signings to bounce back next season, and Ricardo believes that players like Yamal could make a huge difference.

Liverpool and Manchester City have been linked with Yamal in recent weeks.

Ricardo said to AS: “It’s a difficult thing, but I would sign Lamine Yamal [laughs]. Players like that. But not just because of the goals he scores, but because of how he manages the game, what the team needs at every moment. To do that at his age is hard to believe. You have to see it to believe it.” On Yamal winning the Ballon d’Or in future, he added: “Well… it’s a possibility, and a very tangible one. He’s a very intelligent player, with very refined technique, physique, speed, and ball handling that are extraordinary. Then, how he reads the game and positions himself tactically… He does everything perfectly.”

Lamine Yamal has been world-class

The 17-year-old has been a world-class performer for Barcelona with 18 goals this season. He has picked up 25 assists along the way as well. There is no doubt that he has all the credentials to develop into a superstar, but signing him would be a near-impossible task for any club.

Barcelona will not want to let their prized asset leave, and the 17-year-old does not have any reason to force an exit either. Also, without Champions League football, Manchester United stand no chance of landing a world-class player like him.

Yamal could transform Man United

There is no doubt that he could improve Manchester United immensely. They are lacking a quality winger like him who can create goal-scoring opportunities out of nothing and score goals consistently.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window and bounce back strongly next season. A club of their stature is expected to push for trophies regularly, and they have not been able to do that this season.