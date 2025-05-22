Rasmus Hojlund, Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu and Amad Diallo of Manchester United talk during a stadium walk around. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund could be shown the door at the end of the season.

According to Mick Brown, Manchester United are hoping to sell the 22-year-old striker in the summer, and Ruben Amorim wants a replacement. It remains to be seen whether they can find a suitable destination for the Denmark international.

“It will be best for all parties if Rasmus Hojlund moves on,” he told Football Insider. “Man United want to sell him, Amorim wants to sign a replacement, and it would be a good move for him as well because of the way it’s gone at United. “He has proven now that he’s not up to the job, as frustrating as that may be. “They paid around £70million, so if they could get a significant proportion of that back, he will leave.”

Manchester United paid around £70 million for the striker, and they would have expected a lot better from him. He has not been able to live up to the expectations, and the player has scored 26 goals in 94 appearances for the Red Devils.

Manchester United need a reliable striker who can score goals consistently, and they have been linked with players like Viktor Gyokeres in recent months. It remains to be seen whether they can get rid of the deadwood and bring in quality players this summer.

Man United need quality additions

It has been a disappointing season for them, and they will look to bounce back strongly. Manchester United are 16th in the league table, and they lost the UEFA Europa League final to Tottenham last night. They will not be competing in Europe next season, and for a club of their stature, it will be a devastating blow.

Signing the right players this summer could help them get back on track. A quality striker should be a priority for them.

Rasmus Hojlund should move on

Meanwhile, Hojlund could use a fresh start as well and moving away from Manchester United could be best for all parties.

He will look to get his career back on track with regular football at another club. The 22-year-old is a talented player with a bright future, but the move to Manchester United has not worked out for him. He has been labelled as an “exceptional talent” by Harry Maguire.