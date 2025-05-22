***LEFT IMAGE***Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE***Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, looks on (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur clinched the UEFA Europa League by beating Manchester United in the final last night, and Mikel Arteta has been asked whether Arsenal have had a better season than their London rivals.

Arsenal are currently second in the league table, but they have failed to win a trophy this season.

The Arsenal manager was asked during the Southampton pre-match presser whether he believes that Arsenal have had a better season than Tottenham, to which the Spanish manager claimed that he is not keen on comparing two different teams and he would rather analyse Arsenal’s season.

Mikel Arteta focused on Arsenal

He said to Sky Sports: “I don’t like to compare to other teams. I need to analyse my team, that’s my job.”

Tottenham will be delighted with cup win

Tottenham are currently 17th in the league table, and there is no doubt that Arsenal have been significantly better than them in the Premier League. However, Tottenham have won a European trophy, and that has to count for something. In the end, both teams will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season, and Tottenham are the ones ending the campaign with a trophy.

Tottenham fans will be delighted with the way the season has panned out for them. However, there is no doubt that they need to improve the squad during the summer transfer window. A club of their stature cannot afford to finish 17th in the league table. They should be pushing for a place in the top for every season and fighting for domestic trophies as well.

As for Arsenal, they will be disappointed to miss out on the league title. They made it to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League as well, and Arteta will feel that a couple of quality additions in the summer could finally help them get over the line.