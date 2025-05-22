Offer prepared: Arsenal ready to meet club’s demands for 20 G/A attacker

Arsenal are being strongly linked with Rodrygo Goes (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly preparing what they feel should be a suitable offer for the potential transfer of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes.

The Brazil international’s future at the Bernabeu seems increasingly in doubt ahead of this summer, and one imagines we’ll continue to see Arsenal news involving the player as he looks like a perfect fit for what they need in attack.

Rodrygo has a total of 13 goals in seven assists in all competitions for Real Madrid, despite not always being a starter for Los Blancos, so one imagines he could really flourish with more of a key role at the Emirates Stadium.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are preparing to make an offer for Rodrygo that could satisfy Madrid’s demands.

Rodrygo Goes to Arsenal transfer talk gathers pace

There’s certainly more and more in the news at the moment about the possibility of Rodrygo moving to Arsenal or elsewhere.

See below as Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has posted on X about Arsenal seriously considering the 24-year-old…

?? BREAKING | Understand Arsenal are now seriously considering a transfer for #Rodrygo! Talks have begun behind the scenes. The 24-year-old is a potential departure candidate at Real Madrid. It’s difficult but Arsenal are currently exploring all options for a possible… pic.twitter.com/oLDL1h0xeu — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 21, 2025

Meanwhile, there’s also been this from journalists in Spain about Rodrygo’s asking price and general situation ahead of the summer…

? ? La posible SALIDA de @RodrygoGoes | @AntonMeana ?? El Arsenal no es el único club de Inglaterra que se plantea el fichaje de Rodrygo ? El entorno sondea el mercado y dos clubes de la Premier confirman haber recibido información sobre el jugador ? Rondaría los 80 mill. pic.twitter.com/cMtaMg339K — El Larguero (@ellarguero) May 21, 2025

Will Arsenal prioritise Rodrygo Goes or Nico Williams?

Still, CaughtOffside have also been informed of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to Nico Williams, who has been more of a long-term target for the north London giants.

Both players have great quality that could be an asset to AFC, so it will be interesting to see who ends up being more of a priority.

One imagines Arsenal might also look at other options in that area of the pitch, with a clear upgrade surely needed after inconsistent campaigns from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal also need to move quickly to ensure they land a top striker for next season, as they need someone who can get 25 goals or more a season, which looks beyond Kai Havertz, while Gabriel Jesus is just far too injury-prone.