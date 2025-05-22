Talks taking place: Arsenal told they can complete statement signing for €80m

Rodrygo Goes warming up with his Real Madrid teammates (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly learned that they can sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes for around €80million this summer.

The Brazil international hasn’t been as much of a regular starter as he probably would have liked for a while now, and it could be that this summer he’ll seek to leave Real Madrid for a new challenge.

Arsenal are apparently one of the Premier League clubs to have shown an interest in Rodrygo, with the player’s representatives hold talks and probing the market for a potential deal.

That’s according to the information in the post below, with Arsenal and others seemingly told that they can get a deal done for Rodrygo if they pay €80m…

? ? La posible SALIDA de @RodrygoGoes | @AntonMeana ?? El Arsenal no es el único club de Inglaterra que se plantea el fichaje de Rodrygo ? El entorno sondea el mercado y dos clubes de la Premier confirman haber recibido información sobre el jugador ? Rondaría los 80 mill. pic.twitter.com/cMtaMg339K — El Larguero (@ellarguero) May 21, 2025

This is certainly an intriguing update and a positive piece of Arsenal news as it looks like Rodrygo could be available for what most would surely agree is a pretty reasonable price for a player of his quality.

Rodrygo Goes and Arsenal need each other

Not only do Arsenal clearly need a top wide-forward to go on that left-hand side, but Rodrygo looks to be at the stage of his career where he also needs to be the main man a bit more.

That’s clearly not going to happen for him in this star-studded Real Madrid side, where he faces an uphill task playing in his preferred position due to the presence of both Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

There’s surely a big opportunity here for these two to find an agreement, so let’s see if Arsenal can do it.

Rodrygo will surely have other transfer suitors

Arsenal need to act fast on this, or one imagines other top clubs will surely join the race for Rodrygo.

The 24-year-old could surely strengthen most of the big six clubs in the Premier League, while others across Europe would likely benefit from having him.

Arsenal would be an exciting project, however, as the Gunners look so close to winning major trophies, with Mikel Arteta just lacking a player like Rodrygo to give his team that X-factor and spark in tight games.