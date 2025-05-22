“Just focus” – Roy Keane singles out Man United star for blame on Tottenham goal

Roy Keane on punditry duty (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has hit out at Harry Maguire for his role in Tottenham’s winning goal in the Europa League final last night.

The Red Devils were ultimately beaten 1-0 by Spurs as Brennan Johnson scored a scrappy winner in the first half of the game in Bilbao.

Keane was clearly not happy with a lot of what went on at the back for Man Utd at that moment, saying there were question marks over goalkeeper Andre Onana again.

The pundit also questioned if Luke Shaw was fully fit, but he saved most of his criticism for Maguire, whom he accused of being unable to multitask at that crucial moment.

Roy Keane criticises Harry Maguire for Spurs’ winning goal vs Man Utd

Discussing the goal, Keane told CBS Sports, as quoted by the Metro: “We mentioned before the game about getting bodies in there, United having bodies back, but not obviously not doing defensive job.

“I think Maguire has got to focus on clearing the ball. Johnson does a brilliant run, obviously nice and aggressive. United have enough bodies back but they are not doing enough. Again, there are question marks over the goalkeeper.

“Spurs aren’t doing anything extraordinary, it’s all pretty simple play. That’s where you have to be really critical of United’s defensive shape and decision-making.

“We discussed before the game, when it does go wide and the ball’s put in… players not doing their jobs, not concentrating, Shaw maybe not match fit, Maguire focussed on his man.

“Remember there’s only one ball. Just focus on the ball sometimes.

“We ask our defenders, people talk about midfielders doing their job… you’ve got to multitask.

“It’s as if like, ‘I’ve got my man here!’, but no, you’ve got to multitask and do more than one job.

“It’s far too easy. It’s been like that all season for United, far too easy.”

What next for Manchester United?

There’s no hiding now for United, and nothing to sugar-coat their season – the 2024/25 campaign has been an absolute disaster for a club of their size.

Ruben Amorim’s men remain 16th in the Premier League table, and if not for the dire quality of the newly promoted sides, who all went straight back down, this could well have been a relegation battle for the club.

Players like Maguire have been at Old Trafford for too long now without contributing enough, and we’ll surely see a mass clear-out of players this summer.