Fabrizio Romano won’t entirely rule out “completely crazy” Man Utd move after Europa League defeat

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Ruben Amorim and Fabrizio Romano
Ruben Amorim and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano won’t entirely rule out something completely crazy happening at Manchester United this summer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano provided an update on Ruben Amorim’s position as manager at Man Utd after last night’s disappointment of losing the Europa League final.

For now, it seems pretty clear that the Red Devils are not looking to part ways with Amorim so soon after hiring him, even if his reign has so far been a bit of a disaster.

Still, Romano did caveat that by saying that this is only unless something crazy happens, which we know can be something to watch out for in football.

Fabrizio Romano’s update on Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United future

Man United manager Ruben Amorim after the Europa League final
Man United manager Ruben Amorim after the Europa League final (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

“The message we are getting from Manchester United is that they stick with the manager. They support the manager,” Romano said.

“They believe Ruben Amorim is the right man for the job. So Manchester United’s intention is to continue with Ruben Amorim.

“So unless something completely crazy happens, which is something that sometimes in football can happen after big disappointments, but the clear idea of the club is to continue with Ruben Amorim and to support Ruben Amorim.”

Should Man United stick with Ruben Amorim?

United fans will likely be quite divided on the best course of action after such a disappointing season.

On the one hand, managers need to be given time, and frequent chopping and changing rarely does clubs that much good.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool players celebrate together after winning the Premier League title
“I’m not considering…” – £29m star makes clear statement ahead of Liverpool transfer
Arsenal FC corner flag and yellow 'breaking news' banner
Offer prepared: Arsenal ready to meet club’s demands for 20 G/A attacker
Ange Postecoglou and Mikel Arteta
Report: Tottenham ready to beat Arsenal to £60m signing after Europa League victory

At the same time, there’s no ignoring just how badly things have been for United under Amorim, with the club suffering the most defeats in a single campaign since all the way back in 1974 when they were relegated.

Even if things weren’t going great under his predecessor Erik ten Hag, the team was at least not that far outside the top four when Amorim took over, whereas they’re now just above the relegation zone.

More Stories Ruben Amorim

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *