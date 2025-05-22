Ruben Amorim and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano won’t entirely rule out something completely crazy happening at Manchester United this summer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano provided an update on Ruben Amorim’s position as manager at Man Utd after last night’s disappointment of losing the Europa League final.

For now, it seems pretty clear that the Red Devils are not looking to part ways with Amorim so soon after hiring him, even if his reign has so far been a bit of a disaster.

Still, Romano did caveat that by saying that this is only unless something crazy happens, which we know can be something to watch out for in football.

Fabrizio Romano’s update on Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United future

“The message we are getting from Manchester United is that they stick with the manager. They support the manager,” Romano said.

“They believe Ruben Amorim is the right man for the job. So Manchester United’s intention is to continue with Ruben Amorim.

“So unless something completely crazy happens, which is something that sometimes in football can happen after big disappointments, but the clear idea of the club is to continue with Ruben Amorim and to support Ruben Amorim.”

Should Man United stick with Ruben Amorim?

United fans will likely be quite divided on the best course of action after such a disappointing season.

On the one hand, managers need to be given time, and frequent chopping and changing rarely does clubs that much good.

At the same time, there’s no ignoring just how badly things have been for United under Amorim, with the club suffering the most defeats in a single campaign since all the way back in 1974 when they were relegated.

Even if things weren’t going great under his predecessor Erik ten Hag, the team was at least not that far outside the top four when Amorim took over, whereas they’re now just above the relegation zone.