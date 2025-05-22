Ange Postecoglou and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing up some ambitious transfer targets following their Europa League win against Manchester United last night.

Spurs enjoyed a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Red Devils in Bilbao, securing Champions League football for next season, which should help them be a bit more ambitious in the transfer market.

That’s now leading Tottenham to look into signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Sesko has long been a target for Arsenal as well, so this could be a worrying development for the Gunners if it proves accurate.

Wherever the talented young Slovenia international ends up this summer, he’s expected to cost around £60m, as per a previous report from Give Me Sport.

Benjamin Sesko transfer: Should he join Arsenal or Tottenham?

It’s hard to imagine Sesko being that tempted to join Spurs over Arsenal right now, but you never know what winning a major European trophy and qualifying for the Champions League can do for your reputation.

The fact remains, however, that Ange Postecoglou’s side have had a dire Premier League campaign, and remain in 17th place in the league table.

Unless major changes are made, and that could include a change of manager, it’s hard to imagine THFC doing anything of note in the Champions League next season.

Spurs still need a Harry Kane replacement

Still, it wasn’t that long ago that Spurs were becoming much more frequent challengers for the title, and regularly finishing in the top four.

Losing Harry Kane has been a huge blow, which is hardly surprising, and if they could finally replace him then perhaps their fortunes could change.

Sesko looks like just the kind of top young talent Postecoglou needs to lead his attack, but the player himself might well look at Arsenal as a safer bet in terms of winning major honours sooner.