Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana had a clash with teammate Casemiro during the UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur last night.

The two players were seen having a go at each other during the game. While the real reason behind the meltdown is ‎unknown, it might suggest that there is dressing room unrest at Manchester United.

Man United have had a poor season

It has been a disappointing season for them, and they are 16th in the league table. In addition to that, they have missed out on European qualification for the next season.

Their performances have been disappointing, and the players have been criticised heavily throughout the season.

Andre Onana and Casemiro have been poor

Onana, in particular, has attracted a lot of criticism for his error-prone performances. There have been rumours that Manchester United could look to try and replace Onana in the summer. It will be interesting to see if the former Inter Milan goalkeeper can convince the club to stick with him.

Meanwhile, Casemiro has not been at his best this season either. The Brazilian is clearly on the decline, and he is entering the twilight stages of his career. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United decide to bring in an upgrade in the summer. Signing a quality defensive midfielder should be one of the priorities heading into the transfer window.

Manchester United will be desperate to bounce back strongly next season, and they need quality signings in the summer.