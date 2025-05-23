Arne Slot gives approval to Liverpool to complete the signing of ‘special player’

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

After winning the Premier League title this season, Liverpool are now focusing on their summer transfer business.

Manager Arne Slot has identified his targets early this summer and he has started working towards bringing them to Anfield this summer.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving the club this summer, the Merseyside club have identified Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong as the player to replace him at the club.

The attacking wing-back is considered the ideal player to replace Alexander-Arnold who is set to join Real Madrid this summer.

Apart from Frimpong, the Premier League winners are keen on signing Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez to add depth to their left-back position.

Arne Slot wants Wirtz at Liverpool

With Slot looking to add creativity to his team following the impending departure of Alexander-Arnold, the Liverpool boss has identified Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz as his top transfer target, according to TBR Football.

The Dutch manager has given the green light to the club to step up interest in Wirtz and bring the creative Germany international midfielder to Anfield.

The primary reason behind interest in Wirtz is the departure of Alexander-Arnold this summer.

The Reds would have to match Leverkusen’s hefty price tag for the attacking midfielder and they face tough competition from Bayern Munich to sign the German player.

Journalist Graeme Bailey told TBR Football:

“Liverpool still think he’s going to Bayern, they know about their interest and they don’t want to be seen wasting time.

“But the thing is with Wirtz, Arne Slot has approved a deal and it essentially stems from Trent leaving. They’ve lost creativity and you could see it in the League Cup final without him. Salah was man-marked and the likes of MacAllister couldn’t do anything.

“That really brought home to them the fact that Liverpool can sometimes be quite easy to lock down which is where the creativity talk stems from, even if it’s not just necessarily a number 10.”

Slot wants more creativity in his team

Signing Wirtz this summer could be game changing for the Reds and give them edge in the title race for the next season.

He is a player who can score goals as well as provide assists and considering how Slot likes to play football, Wirtz could shine under the Dutch manager.

Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen’s league winning manager, has described Wirtz as a ‘special player’.

