Enzo Maresca and Joao Pedro (Photo by Molly Darlington – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images, Shaun Brooks – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Chelsea are in the market for a new striker this summer, and one of their leading targets is Brighton’s Joao Pedro. The 23-year-old has scored 30 goals across his two seasons at the Seagulls, and he could make the next step in his career during the upcoming transfer window.

Having been left unsatisfied by the performances of Nicolas Jackson over the has couple of years, Chelsea are ready to make their move for a new number nine. They have been strongly linked with Ipswich’s Liam Delap, but now Pedro has amassed as a strong candidate to become the latest Brighton player to head to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea ready to make player-plus-cash offer for Joao Pedro

As reported by the Daily Mail, Chelsea are exploring a summer deal for Pedro, who has also attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle and Aston Villa. They are willing to submit an offer of £50m to Brighton, and if that is not enough, there is also the possibility of players going in the other direction as part of a possible agreement.

Pedro has established himself as a quality striker over the last couple of seasons at Brighton, although his goal tally has been significantly inflated by penalties – which he would not be on at Chelsea due to the presence of Cole Palmer. As such, they could be some doubts from supporters about the possibility of him being their new starting number nine.

However, Pedro should be an upgrade on Jackson, and his arrival would still allow for another striker to be brought in as he can also play on the left wing – which is another position that Chelsea want to strengthen in. For now, it remains to be seen whether an offer is sent to Brighton, and also whether it would be enough for an agreement to take place.