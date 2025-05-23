‘He is their top target’ – Journalist David Ornstein issues exciting Liverpool update

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The transfer season has started already and Liverpool are leading the race amongst Premier League clubs to get early deals done.

After winning the Premier League title this season, they are preparing for next season with manager Arne Slot eyeing several new signings to strengthen his squad in order to give him edge once again next season.

The club have already secured a deal to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen who will arrive at Anfield to replace the departing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In terms of creative targets, RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons has been linked with a move to the Premier League giants.

Milos Kerkez has made Liverpool his priority

However, there is one Premier League player who is their top target and even the player is prioritising a move to Anfield this summer.

According to journalist David Ornstein, Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez is Liverpool’s top target for the summer transfer window and even the player is keen on a move to Anfield.

During a Q&A session for The Athletic on Thursday afternoon, the journalist reported:

“It’s not done. Liverpool are his priority and he is their top target but they will have other options, too. The likes of Real Madrid and Man City also have him on their radars but not as the top option.

“It’s not advanced club-to-club yet, but clearly that can change at any point – if Liverpool (or anyone else) are ready to offer the sort of money Bournemouth are seeking. It is expected he moves but that doesn’t mean it’s imminent.”

Talks have already taken place

Talks have taken place between the player and the Premier League champions and the deal is inching closer.

Kerkez is an attacking full-back who is also capable of showing his quality in the defensive aspect of the game.

Real Madrid and Manchester City have also been linked with a move for the Hungarian defender which shows how much highly he is rated in the football world.

Completing his signing would be a massive coup for Liverpool and Slot who are looking to add depth to their defensive positions.

Exclusive: Liverpool want €70 million ‘difference-maker’ to replace Luis Diaz