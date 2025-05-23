Decision made: €150 million star is now ‘one step away’ from joining Liverpool

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are working hard behind the scenes to get early signings done in order to prepare for the next season.

The Premier League champions were unstoppable in the Premier League this season and it appears like same would be the case in the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot has wasted no time in identifying his transfer targets and he wants to complete a deal soon.

Milos Kerkez is their priority in the transfer window and they are getting closer to reach an agreement with the Bournemouth defender.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is another player they have closely followed for a long time and now with Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving the club at the end of the season, a deal for the Bundesliga right wing-back is not far away.

Florian Wirtz edges closer to big money move

However, the pick of their transfer targets is Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz who has been linked with a move to their Premier League rivals Manchester City and German champions Bayern Munich as well.

The big news coming out of the transfer madness has confirmed that the Premier League champions are leading the race to sign him.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Wirtz and his camp have informed Bayern Munich that the German international player has chosen to join the Merseyside club.

🚨🔴🦅 EXCL. Florian Wirtz one step away from Liverpool Football Club! While the German midfielder had previously informed Manchester City that he had chosen Bayern Munich… he and his entourage have just confirmed to #FCBayern and board members that he will be joining #LFC!… pic.twitter.com/X6ERjR49TF — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) May 23, 2025

Liverpool are ready to blow away their competition

The journalist has also confirmed that the Reds are not working towards completing a massive €150 million deal to bring the attacking midfielder to Anfield.

It would be a massive coup for Slot and the Premier League giants to secure the services of a player like Wirtz.

The midfielder would become Liverpool’s record signing if the deal goes through.

Signing a player of Wirtz’s quality could prove to be a game changing signing for the Premier League champions and one that would show their ambition for next season.

