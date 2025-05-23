As the summer transfer window approaches, several Premier League giants, namely Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea, are considering reviving their interest in Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, according to Caught Offside sources.
The 24-year-old has become one of the most sought-after young talents in England following a strong season with the Magpies, prompting speculation about a potential high-profile move.
Chelsea had previously pushed hard to secure Gordon’s services during Thomas Tuchel’s tenure.
The Blues were believed to be close to finalising a deal, but Newcastle swooped in to sign the former Everton winger, shutting down Chelsea’s advances.
Despite that missed opportunity, the West London club may return to the table, although Newcastle’s current valuation of Gordon, in the range of €85–€90 million, could prove to be a stumbling block for any suitors.
Anthony Gordon could start a transfer battle
Arsenal, meanwhile, are actively searching for attacking reinforcements, with particular focus on adding quality depth to the wings.
Mikel Arteta’s side have closely monitored Gordon’s development, and with Newcastle facing financial uncertainty due to potential concerns around Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), a door may open for negotiations.
However, Arsenal’s recruitment team is assessing whether such a high price tag would make sense for them at this point.
Liverpool are also keeping tabs on Gordon’s situation. The Reds are familiar with his quality and admire his direct playing style, but any potential approach will be measured.
Gordon is said to be content at St. James’ Park and is focused on cementing his place in England squad for upcoming international competitions.
Gordon is happy to stay at St James’ Park
His satisfaction at Newcastle could reduce the likelihood of a summer departure, unless financial pressures force the club’s hand.
While Newcastle have publicly maintained that they want to keep Gordon “at all costs,” behind the scenes, there is a recognition that a major sale may be necessary if budgetary constraints tighten.
Should the club be pushed into making a significant outgoing transfer, Gordon would undoubtedly be one of the most marketable and high-value assets available in the Premier League.
If they can retain stability without selling, Gordon stays. If not, a bidding war could ensue.
