Exclusive: Liverpool want €70 million ‘difference-maker’ to replace Luis Diaz

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The future of Xavi Simons remains up in the air, as the 22-year-old Dutch midfielder attracts interest from several top European clubs following an impressive season at RB Leipzig.

Simons’ form in the Bundesliga has placed him on the radar of elite teams, with Liverpool now preparing a move to secure his services, according to Caught Offside sources.

Liverpool view Simons as a potential replacement of Luis Diaz, and internal discussions at Anfield suggest a formal bid is being considered.

Arne Slot is reportedly ready to let Diaz leave the club this summer with his replacement being lined up.

Barcelona have made no secret of their desire to sign Diaz from the Premier League champions.

Liverpool face competition to sign Xavi Simons

However, the Merseyside club face stiff competition from Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Manchester United, all of whom have shown a strong interest in the versatile playmaker.

RB Leipzig are open to selling Simons, but only if their €70 million valuation is met.

Simons, a product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, has made no secret of his desire to eventually return to the Catalan giants.

Despite this, Barcelona’s current financial difficulties and differing transfer priorities make a move unlikely, potentially giving Liverpool and other English clubs a clearer path to his signature.

RB Leipzig are currently looking to balance their books and have already placed Simons on the transfer list.

German club open to let Simons leave

The club is ready to offload him this summer, and sources indicate that Premier League sides are leading the chase. Man City, in particular, are monitoring the situation closely.

A potential deal for Simons could involve a five-year contract, with an annual salary of €10 million and a substantial signing bonus.

With several giants circling and Leipzig willing to sell, the coming weeks could be decisive in determining where one of Europe’s brightest young talents lands next.

Former RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose described Simons as a ‘difference-maker’ after his impressive performances.

