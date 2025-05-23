Exclusive: ‘Outstanding technician’ demands higher wage than Mo Salah to join Liverpool

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s pursuit of one of Europe’s most exciting young talents has reached a crucial stage, with the club prepared to table a staggering €120 million offer to Bayer Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz, according to Caught Offside sources.

The Anfield side views the attacking midfielder as a long-term pillar of their project and are keen to fend off fierce competition from Bayern Munich by taking advantage of Leverkusen’s preference to sell abroad.

Both Liverpool and Bayern are battling to sign the Germany international attacking midfielder who has scored 16 goals and claimed 15 assists this season.

While the transfer fee is not expected to pose an obstacle, the real challenge lies in negotiating personal terms.

Liverpool are concerned about Wirtz’s wage demands

The player’s representatives have made it clear that any move to Merseyside hinges on a record-breaking wage package.

The demands? A salary of approximately £21 million per year, the equivalent of €25 million, over a five-year deal, making him the highest-paid player at Liverpool.

This request would surpass the earnings of established stars like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, sparking debate within the club’s hierarchy.

Even though Liverpool acknowledge the player’s immense talent and his potential to elevate the team’s attacking output, concerns persist about setting a new financial precedent.

There are also lingering doubts about how quickly he would adapt to the physicality and intensity of the Premier League, especially under the weight of such a lucrative contract.

The transfer could still happen

For now, the transfer remains in play, but Liverpool are proceeding with caution.

Internal discussions are ongoing, and sources suggest that the next stage of talks will focus squarely on bridging the gap between the player’s salary expectations and the club’s wage structure.

Until a compromise is reached, the move remains speculative, though both clubs appear willing to do business if personal terms can be agreed upon.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has described Wirtz as an ‘outstanding technician’.

