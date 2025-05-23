Exclusive: ‘Outstanding technician’ demands higher wage than Mo Salah to join Liverpool

Liverpool’s pursuit of one of Europe’s most exciting young talents has reached a crucial stage, with the club prepared to table a staggering €120 million offer to Bayer Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz, according to Caught Offside sources.
The Anfield side views the attacking midfielder as a long-term pillar of their project and are keen to fend off fierce competition from Bayern Munich by taking advantage of Leverkusen’s preference to sell abroad.
Both Liverpool and Bayern are battling to sign the Germany international attacking midfielder who has scored 16 goals and claimed 15 assists this season.
While the transfer fee is not expected to pose an obstacle, the real challenge lies in negotiating personal terms.
Liverpool are concerned about Wirtz’s wage demands
The player’s representatives have made it clear that any move to Merseyside hinges on a record-breaking wage package.
The demands? A salary of approximately £21 million per year, the equivalent of €25 million, over a five-year deal, making him the highest-paid player at Liverpool.
This request would surpass the earnings of established stars like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, sparking debate within the club’s hierarchy.
Even though Liverpool acknowledge the player’s immense talent and his potential to elevate the team’s attacking output, concerns persist about setting a new financial precedent.
There are also lingering doubts about how quickly he would adapt to the physicality and intensity of the Premier League, especially under the weight of such a lucrative contract.
The transfer could still happen
For now, the transfer remains in play, but Liverpool are proceeding with caution.
Internal discussions are ongoing, and sources suggest that the next stage of talks will focus squarely on bridging the gap between the player’s salary expectations and the club’s wage structure.
Until a compromise is reached, the move remains speculative, though both clubs appear willing to do business if personal terms can be agreed upon.
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has described Wirtz as an ‘outstanding technician’.
This is nonsense. The guy is unproven at LFC and more so in a league that has all dangerous teams unlike the German B. That league has 3 top teams and then gun fodder to fill.
I would really be amazed, truly, if the Americans agreed to his demands. It is not their way at all.
He is TOTALLY unproven in England.
well he can kindly fo from my side.
Mess up the change room & disaster follows.
I don’t think he should be the top earner. That’s a sure fire way to upset the dressing room .
Salah already messed up the dressing room twice so hopefully they learned
Spend the money on Isak and keep a balance in the squad instead of bringing in big heads, he’ll want the captaincy next . Go to Bayern.
ye spend wisely not so much buy a proven. player in the premier league lyk Isak
BS. Personal terms have alreasy been agreed and FSG dont overpay. You cant believe everything you read. Sensationalist headlines like this are written with your click in mind. I would be very surprised if this is the case.