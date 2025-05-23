Leeds manager Daniel Farke (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Leeds will be very busy in the transfer market this summer, as they prepare for life back in the Premier League. And despite winning the Championship with 100 points, one piece of business could involve manager Daniel Farke leaving the club.

Reports in recent weeks have stated that Leeds could look to part ways with Farke as they have concerns about his record as a Premier League manager. For now, he is still at Elland Road, but things could change during the summer.

Former Southampton manager Russell Martin is believed to be interested in replacing Farke, and now a new name has entered the frame – and it is one that could cause excitement among Leeds supporters.

Raul Gonzalez Blanco linked with Leeds managerial position

As reported by Diario AS (via Football365), Real Madrid icon Raul Gonzalez is on Leeds’ radar as a managerial option. The 47-year-old has been in charge of the club’s B team since 2019, but it has already been decided that he will be leaving his post at the end of the season due to not having his contract extended.

Raul has been linked with a number of managerial positions in recent years, most notably Schalke 04 – whom he was with during the final years of his playing career. But the opportunity to manage is one that he would surely relish, given the club’s stature.

However, it could be a risk for Leeds to go for Raul as a replacement for Farke as he has no experience of managing a club in a top flight competition. As such, it may be wise to consider other options if they are to make a change before the start of the 2025-26 season, which kicks off in August.