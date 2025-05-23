Arne Slot and Trent Alexander-Arnold (Photo by Reuters)

It’s safe to say that Liverpool supporters are deeply unhappy at Trent Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave at the end of his contract, with the defender set to join Real Madrid this summer.

Fans made their feelings clear during Liverpool’s recent match against Arsenal, and the likelihood is that they will do so again when Crystal Palace head to Anfield on Sunday for the final match of the Premier League season.

Slot was criticised for the decision to bring on Alexander-Arnold in that match against Arsenal, and now the Liverpool manager has had his say on the right-back ahead of his final appearance for the Premier League champions.

Slot slams Alexander-Arnold ahead of final Liverpool match

As per the Daily Mail, Slot was criticial of Alexander-Arnold during his final pre-match press conference of the season. He also hinted that he would be prepared to give the green light for the 26-year-old to join Real Madrid in time for this summer’s Club World Cup, which Liverpool are not involved in.

“He’s going to leave anyway so why not, it might be the first gift I can give Xabi Alonso… I wasn’t completely happy with every single minute he was on training ground. In my opinion there were certain moments he could do more, to put it mildly. I told him he’s a much better defender than people think, but you don’t show it all the time.”

It appears that the gloves are off for Slot now that the reality has settled in regarding Alexander-Arnold. Liverpool fans will undoubtedly love his remarks, and it will be interesting to see whether the defender is afforded the opportunity to play one more time at Anfield in the red jersey. If he does, fans are likely to target him again.