Arne Slot and Florian Wirtz (Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images, Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Liverpool will not be overly busy this summer, but one deal that they are pursuing involves Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz. The Premier League champions are very interested in adding the Germany international to Arne Slot’s squad, and despite Bayern Munich being desperate to get a deal done, there is hope for the Anfield club.

In his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Christian Falk has revealed that Bayern Munich believe Liverpool could come closer than them to paying Wirtz’s asking price.

“Bayern Munich still believe they have the Wirtz family’s word that he will join Bayern in 2025 or 2026. But now, there is a bit of fear inside the club around Liverpool, because they didn’t think that the Reds would commit to the transfer fee, as it’s a lot of money. They had an idea a couple of summers ago for Moises Caicedo (with a £111m bid), but this didn’t work out. We heard that Florian was already house-hunting in Liverpool. The family is playing this transfer game quite openly; they’re telling Bayern what they’re doing with Liverpool, and they’re telling Liverpool what they’re doing with Bayern Munich. That’s perhaps why the BBC had the information about a meeting between Florian Wirtz and Bayern in Munich.

“This is what will happen soon with Bayern – the club will hold a meeting at the Tegernsee. Uli Hoeneß has a house here. Here, they want to make a deal with the family. They’re hoping to gain some ground with the father (and agent), Hans-Joachim, who is nearly the same age as Hoeneß. His generation certainly admires Hoeneß, so this is a big chance for Bayern. Max Eberl also lives in the Tegernsee. They want to stop the efforts of Liverpool and complete the deal. However, with Michael Edwards and Co. making the trip to Boston to see key FSG chiefs and discuss the deal, it’s not going to get easier for Bayern. It’s €150m Leverkusen are demanding for Florian Wirtz. Bayern won’t pay this, so that’s the chance for Liverpool to steal a march in the transfer poker by getting closer to this transfer fee.

“We heard that Vincent Kompany already had a talk with Wirtz to show him where he’d be playing in the squad. So, you see, everything is really concrete. That’s why I think Bayern are still ahead, but they do take Liverpool’s efforts very seriously. Wirtz was impressed with what he saw from Liverpool. It’s a really big, professional club – another world when you’re working in Leverkusen. By comparison, Bayern Munich is more of a family club. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world, of course, but the training ground, for instance, isn’t quite as big as you’d expect! This is because the campus where the youth teams play isn’t in the same place, so everything at other clubs, like Liverpool, can look bigger by comparison.”

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can land Wirtz, but if so, he would be an outstanding signing.