Liverpool told to “test the waters” for 38-goal league winning striker this summer

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to sign a new striker this summer to replace Darwin Nunez after another disappointing season.

The Uruguayan attacker has struggled to perform at Anfield since joining the from Benfica.

Despite the Reds winning the league title this season, there is a general belief that they need a new attacker to lead their attacking line next season.

With Nunez likely to leave the club after rising interest from Saudi Arabia, a new attacker is most likely set to arrive at Anfield this summer.

Liverpool exploring a move for a new striker

Brighton’s Joao Pedro is one of the players being linked with a move to Anfield to replace Nunez.

However, football pundit Ally McCoist, speaking on talkSPORT, has advised Liverpool to try their luck and attempt to sign Bayern Munich attacker Harry Kane.

The English striker, who has scored 38 goals this season for the German giants, has won the Bundesliga title this season, his first major trophy of his career.

Although the attacker is settled in Germany and looking to continue his successful spell there, the Premier League champions have been told to see if signing him would be possible this summer.

“Harry Kane, I tell you right now, go and test the waters with him. I genuinely would. How many goals is he scoring at Liverpool?” said McCoist.

Co-host Jeff Stelling mentioned how Kane is happy in Germany but McCoist added:

“I get that, I don’t think there’s any doubt about that, but I tell you what would make him happy, beating Alan Shearer’s record.”

It is clear that the Reds need a new, reliable attacker who can score goals and help Mohamed Salah.

Most of the burden of scoring goals at the Merseyside club is shouldered by Salah alone and he needs a helping hand next season.

Harry Kane back to Premier League?

Having broken his trophy drought, Kane could consider a move back to the Premier League to become a part of a successful project like Liverpool’s.

They can offer him the chance to challenge for the top honours in football while also providing him the opportunity to break Alan Shearer’s all time goal scoring record in England.

The Tottenham legend would be upsetting a lot of people in North London if he moves to Liverpool but at this point in his career, it could be the best move.

Exclusive: Premier League club could be forced to sell Arsenal and Liverpool target