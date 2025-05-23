Pep Guardiola, Eddie Howe and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images, Getty Images)

Man City are set for a very busy summer transfer window, as they aim to bounce back from an underwhelming 2024-25 season. One position they plan to address is right-back, where there has been a number of problems over the last 12 months.

Kyle Walker’s decline led to him being cast aside by Pep Guardiola, before he joined AC Milan in January. Since then, it has been Matheus Nunes and Rico Lewis that have operated at right-back, but Man City are keen for a specialist to be brought in during the summer. And they have now set their sights on one of the Premier League’s brightest talents.

Man City identify Tino Livramento as leading right-back target

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Man City have made Tino Livramento their number one target at right-back. The 22-year-old has had an excellent season at Newcastle, where he has also been utilised as a left-back on several occasions.

“Tino Livramento remains the number one target at right back, (but) won’t be easy deal with Newcastle.”

There is no doubt that Livramento would be a top signing for Man City, and among all of the candidates that they have considered for the right-back position, he would be the best option. But as eluded to by Romano, Newcastle will make it very difficult for the England international to leave this summer.

Livramento, who joined Newcastle from Southampton back in 2023, has another three years left on his contract, so there is no pressure on the Carabao Cup winners to sell. And given that he was bought for a fee in the region of £32m, it would be no surprise to see their asking price be well over double this amount.

It remains to be seen whether Man City are able to sign Livramento this summer, but for their chances to be increased, they will need to hope that Newcastle drop out of the Premier League’s Champions League places on Sunday.