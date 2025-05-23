Ruben Amorim (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Man United are facing the prospect of a grim summer transfer window, having missed on winning the Europa League – and subsequently, qualifying for next season’s Champions League. There will now be less funds for Ruben Amorim to use, and as a result, there could be more sales made than first planned.

Placed 16th in the Premier League with one round of matches to go, it is clear that Man United’s squad needed significant changes regardless of whether they won the Europa League. But these could come in the form of more departures compared to signings, as the club prepares to make an attempt to ease its financial concerns.

And already, Amorim has started to identify players that he does not want in his squad for next season.

Ruben Amorim picks out four players for Man United exit

It is expected that a significant number of players will leave Old Trafford this summer, and according to GiveMeSport, Amorim has identified four Man United players that started the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham as leading candidates: Andre Onana, Luke Shaw, Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund.

Amorim has no problems shaking things up at Old Trafford, and were these four high-earners to be moved on, it would certainly make it easier for Man United to sign players during the summer transfer window. However, there is unlikely to be significant interest in Onana, Shaw, Casemiro or Hojlund given their performances over the last 12 months.

It remains to be seen how Man United’s summer plays out, but it is clear that Amorim has to be ruthless in order to be able to bring in the players that he needs to optimise his 3-4-3 system. And the early signs are that he will be.