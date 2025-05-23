Man United keen on signing 17-goal Premier League star following Europa defeat

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

After losing the Europa League final against Tottenham, Manchester United have shifted their focus on the upcoming summer transfer window.

With nothing to play for anymore this season, the Red Devils are set to finish their season in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Not only that, they have suffered the most defeats in a single Premier League season and on top of that, next season they are going to be out from all European competitions.

Nothing is going right at Old Trafford but they are still determined to turn their fortunes around with a successful summer transfer window.

Man United want Crystal Palace attacker

Man United are stepping up their pursuit of Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, according to L’Equipe.

The 27-year-old French forward has emerged as a key target for the Red Devils, who are looking to revamp their squad under manager Ruben Amorim.

Mateta has enjoyed an impressive 2024–25 campaign, netting 17 goals and playing a pivotal role in Crystal Palace’s historic FA Cup triumph.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with United entering the race to sign the Palace star.

Ruben Amorim is ready to spend big

The Red Devils are also close to completing the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves but Amorim wants to use the Brazilian in the number 10 role which means a new striker will still be required at the club.

Mateta is a player who is a proper striker and somebody who can not only score goals but also hold the ball well and bring others into play. This is exactly the profile of the player United are currently looking at.

Having struggled this season with both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, it is clear that changes will be made at Old Trafford, particularly in the attacking positions.

26-year-old winger is eyeing move to Man United to play under Ruben Amorim