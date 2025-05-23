Man United want 32 G/A playmaker ‘as soon as possible’ after Europa League defeat

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are stepping up their efforts to sign Olympique Lyonnais star Rayan Cherki, aiming to secure the 21-year-old attacking midfielder, according to Fichajes.

Cherki, who has had an impressive 2024–25 season with 12 goals and 20 assists in 44 appearances, is viewed as a key addition to strengthen United’s creative options.

The Red Devils face competition from Premier League sides such as Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Aston Villa, as well as Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

Man United lead Rayan Cherki race

However, reports suggest that Man United are leading the race, with concrete talks held between the club and Lyon.

Cherki has signaled his intention to move on, and Lyon’s financial difficulties may facilitate a transfer for the French youngster.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of attacking additions this summer. Following their defeat in the Europa League final against Tottenham, it is clear that they are going to target moves for attacking players who can add goals and creativity to the team.

Cherki is a player who can play as an attacking midfielder as well as a right-winger.

United manager Ruben Amorim is keen to integrate Cherki into his tactical setup, potentially pairing him with incoming forward Matheus Cunha in a revamped attacking formation.

Ruben Amorim is ready to revamp his squad

The Frenchman was brilliant against United in the Europa League quarterfinal and scored at Old Trafford, showing his quality to the fans who would love to have a player like him in their team.

With new additions expected to arrive at the club this summer, both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are facing an uncertain future at the club and both of them could be offloaded to make way for new signings.

With no European football next season and a limited transfer budget, Cherki would be ideal for them as he could be available in a bargain move.

