Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Newcastle are in the market for a new winger this summer, but their hopes of signing a big name have been dented in recent days as their interest in two leading Bundesliga stars is not reciprocated.

In his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Christian Falk has opened on the situation of Leroy Sane, who is on Newcastle’s radar. However, despite interest in a possible return to the Premier League, the Bayern Munich man is not considering a move to St James’ Park.

“Sané is feeling very well at Munich. He’s got a strong connection here with Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise and Alphonso Davies. He would like to stay at the club. It’s more the case that it’s his girlfriend, Candice Brooks, who has the idea of moving back to England, as she’s living in London most of the time. Clubs in the area who were interested in Sané, however, were not getting concrete. Arsenal are not all over this story at the moment, especially not whilst they’re going for Rodrygo. I heard Chelsea are not very keen on him, and they also have more of an eye on other players. There are no serious offers for him on the table. We know that his new agent, Pini Zahavi, will check what the situation is with other clubs, but there is nothing concrete at the moment. Newcastle are interested, but it’s not a seriously appealing option for Leroy Sané. It’s a difficult situation for him.”

Two Bayern Munich players snub Newcastle interest

Falk has also revealed that Sane’s Bayern teammate Kingsley Coman also shares a similar view about a possible move to Newcastle.

“There is an idea for Kim Min-jae to depart the club if he’s open to the next step being in Saudi Arabia. This is the club’s idea, as Saudi Arabia can fund such a deal, and they’ve shifted their approach to players at the end of their careers to players in the best shape of their career. This works out for Min-jae. So, now, Bayern are waiting for offers.

“It’s a similar situation with Kingsley Coman. The forward isn’t interested in going to Newcastle, and there are no other big offers for him on the table from the Premier League. Saudi Arabia could also be an option and he could imagine going there. There were talks, but in the end it depends what’s happening with Sané. If Bayern lose Sané, the club may need to keep Coman, as they need wingers. It’s the same with Serge Gnabry (who also wants to stay). They can’t sell these two players if Sané leaves.”