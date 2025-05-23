Eddie Howe and Armando Broja (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images, Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Newcastle are looking to address a number of positions during the summer transfer window, and one of those is striker. Alexander Isak is not expected to leave despite interest from Liverpool and Arsenal, but he will need a new backup due to the expected departure of Callum Wilson.

Wilson sees his contract expire at the end of the season, and Newcastle do not have plans to offer an extension. As such, he is set to leave, and his exit will open up a space in Eddie Howe’s squad that needs to be filled.

Liam Delap is reported to be on Newcastle’s radar, but with the Ipswich man attracting interest from the likes of Chelsea and Man United, it may be tough for him to be brought to St James’ Park. As such, other options could be considered – and one of those is about to offered to the Carabao Cup winners.

Newcastle among clubs to receive Armando Broja opportunity

As reported by The Chronicle, Newcastle are one of the clubs that will be offered the chance to sign Armando Broja this summer. The 23-year-old will be leaving Chelsea again, but this time, it could be on a permanent basis.

Broja has had a desperately difficult few years in his career, and things have not improved during his loan spell at Everton this season. Due to injuries, he has only been able to start four Premier League matches, which is a major disappointment for him – and for Chelsea, who want to drum up interest in the Albania international.

Chelsea are reported to value Broja at £30m, which is a price that Newcastle will almost certainly not consider to be good value for money given his injury problems. As such, it would be no surprise to see them pass up the opportunity to sign him.