Newcastle are hoping to enter the summer as a Champions League club, and if they do, it will allow more signings to be added to Eddie Howe’s squad. There is a desire to sign a new centre-back, right winger and striker, while midfield could also be addressed by sporting director Paul Mitchell.

Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff have both been linked with moves away from St James’ Park, and were at least one to go, there would be a gap in Howe’s squad. As such, it would be no surprise to see Newcastle make a move for a midfielder to compete alongside the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton.

And it has now been revealed that one of their targets comes from the Championship.

Newcastle set sights on summer move for Jack Rudoni

As reported by the Daily Mail, Newcastle are interested in Coventry’s Jack Rudoni. The 23-year-old was a standout performer for the Championship side this season, with 10 goals and 13 assists amassed across all competitions. And because of this output, he has attracted the attention of the Carabao Cup winners.

Rudoni is considered to be an all-action midfielder, as he has the ability to play in all three phases of the pitch. He has predominantly been deployed in an advanced position in recent months, and this has led to comparisons with Frank Lampard, who is his manager at Coventry – Newcastle would dearly hope that he has anywhere near the impact as the Chelsea icon.

In recent years, a number of top Premier League players have come through from the Championship, and Rudoni could be the next to make the jump. And he’s not the only player from the second tier to be linked to Newcastle, who are also said to be very interested in Burnley’s James Trafford.