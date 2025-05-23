Report: Man United allocate underwhelming transfer budget for rebuild under Amorim

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United is set to initiate a significant squad overhaul this summer, with manager Ruben Amorim receiving a transfer budget of approximately £100 million, according to The Guardian.

This investment comes in the wake of a challenging season, marked by a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final and a disappointing domestic campaign.

Despite these setbacks, the club’s leadership, including minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, remains committed to Amorim’s vision for rebuilding the team.

The transfer strategy focuses on signing key players to strengthen the squad, with Wolves forward Matheus Cunha and Ipswich striker Liam Delap identified as primary targets.

Man United are looking for attacking additions

Cunha’s signing would require activating his £62.5 million release clause, while Delap is valued at around £30 million. Additionally, the club is in the market for a creative playmaker to enhance their attacking options.

The Europa League final defeat against Tottenham showed once again that the Red Devils lack a lethal presence in front of goal and they have creativity issues in the team.

The likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have struggled at the club while their creativity department heavily relies of Bruno Fernandes.

To maximise the transfer budget, United are also considering player sales. The club is open to offers for several players, including Alejandro Garnacho, who has expressed dissatisfaction with his playing time.

Player sales could increase transfer budget

Other potential departures could include Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, and even captain Bruno Fernandes.

Amid these developments, Amorim’s position as manager remains secure, with the club’s hierarchy expressing confidence in his leadership and long-term plans.

It is going to be a crucial summer for the Premier League giants that could decide their future and also the future of Amorim at the club.

After struggling this season and failing to qualify for Europe, the decisions they make this summer could have a long term effect on their performance on and off the pitch.

