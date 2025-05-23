Report: Man United make Bruno Fernandes decision after Europa League setback

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United suffered a 1-0 defeat against Tottenham in the Europa League final.

The result in Bilbao, Spain has come at the worst possible time for the Red Devils who have had their worst season in the league.

They are currently 16th in the league and they had put all their eggs in basket, heavily relying on the Europa League to qualify for the Champions League next season.

However, Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou had other plans as they secured the European trophy with Brennan Johnson scoring in the final for them.

The defeat has raised questions about a number of players at Old Trafford with the most notable one being club captain Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes has admirers in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have shown interest in signing the Portuguese midfielder this summer.

However, according to GiveMeSport, United are determined to keep hold of Fernandes despite mounting interest from the Saudi Arabian side.

The Middle Eastern giants are reportedly eager to complete a deal ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, and are preparing to escalate their efforts with a formal transfer bid but United are not inclined to entertain offers for the Portuguese playmaker, who remains a central figure in their plans moving forward.

Fernandes, who joined United from Sporting CP in January 2020 for an initial fee of £47 million, has remained one of the side’s most consistent performers.

Despite the club’s struggles, his leadership and influence on the pitch have not gone unnoticed, attracting attention from abroad.

Man United are not willing to sell Fernandes

Al-Hilal, currently one of the most ambitious clubs in the Saudi Pro League, are hoping to convince the Premier League star to take on a new challenge but at the moment, United have no intention of letting him leave the club as he remains a crucial member of the squad under manager Ruben Amorim.

Instead of Fernandes leaving the club, both their attackers, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee could be offloaded by the club this summer.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana is another player who could be shown the exit door at the club as Amorim eyes revamp of his squad.

