Report: Man United target opens talks with another club after getting frustrated

Manchester United’s pursuit of a world-class striker has encountered a significant hurdle.

One of the club’s targets, who had been on their radar for several months, is reportedly frustrated with the lack of progress in negotiations and is now in talks to join another team.

According to Foot Mercato, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has started talks with Saudi club Al-Hilal.

The attacker has done that after a lack of interest from Man United who are focused on other targets in the market.

Sources close to the situation indicate that the forward feels undervalued and is seeking a club that demonstrates a clear commitment to securing his services.

The need of a new striker has increased at the club after their failure in the Europa League final against Tottenham.

Man United are looking to revamp their attack

Both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have struggled to perform this season for Ruben Amorim’s side.

The club have reportedly put both these attackers for sale ahead of the summer transfer window.

Amorim’s side are targeting a move for Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha as well as Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap this summer.

Their pursuit of both these attackers have shifted their focus from Osimhen and the Napoli attacker has now moved on to other suitors in the market.

Victor Osimhen has impressed this season

Osimhen, who has been on loan at Galatasaray this season, has been in sensational form for the Turkish club.

The 26-year-old has scored 36 goals and provided eight assists for Galatasaray this season.

Osimhen is on his way out of Napoli this summer after the Italian giants decided to part ways with him.

The attacker wanted to leave the club in a permanent move even last summer but a move did not materialise and in the end he had to settle for a loan move.

