Serie A clubs looking to provide Man United flop an opportunity to revive his career

Rasmus Hojlund’s tenure at Manchester United has not met expectations, prompting interest from several Serie A clubs.

Juventus, Inter Milan, and Napoli are considering moves to bring the Danish striker back to Italy, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Hojlund, who joined Man United from Atalanta in 2023, has struggled to find form, scoring only four goals in 31 Premier League appearances.

His previous success in Serie A, where he netted nine goals in 32 matches for Atalanta, has kept him on the radar of Italian clubs seeking to strengthen their attacking options.

Inter want Man United star Rasmus Hojlund

Inter Milan, in particular, are exploring the possibility of signing Hojlund to add depth to their forward line, which currently features Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram.

The Italian giants are also interested in United’s Joshua Zirkzee, considering a loan deal with an option to buy, attracted by his versatility and technical skills.

There is a need of a major squad revamp this summer at Old Trafford after their disappointing performances this season.

Sitting in 16th position in the league, it is clear that this is going to be United’s worst season in Premeir League history.

One of the main reasons behind their poor season is their lack of goal scoring threat.

Ruben Amorim has identified Hojlund’s replacement

With the club targeting moves for Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha and Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, both Hojlund and Zirkzee could be allowed to leave to make way for new signings.

Some big decisions are needed to be taken at United this summer and the club hierarchy is ready to back the manager to make new signings and lead them into next season despite his poor performances.

The mood at United has completely died after their Europa League defeat against Tottenham and only new signings this summer could change their mood going into next season.

