Sky Sports journalist: Talks are ongoing for Liverpool midfielder to leave

Liverpool are reportedly open to parting ways with midfielder Harvey Elliott during the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Florian Plettenberg.

According to Sky Sports reporter Plettenberg, Liverpool would not obstruct Elliott’s departure if a suitable offer comes in for him.

The 22-year-old, whose contract runs until 2027, has attracted interest from several clubs, notably Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe’s side are reportedly keen on signing Elliott, with discussions ongoing and Liverpool valuing the player at approximately £40 million.

Harvey Elliot has no future at Liverpool

The young midfielder has seen little playing time at Anfield under manager Arne Slot.

The Dutch manager has used the same starting XI for most of the time and Elliott has only been limited to appearances from the bench.

With the Reds getting ready for a busy summer which would see Trent Alexander-Arnold depart the club to join Real Madrid, Elliott could be another playing to head out of Anfield.

In terms of arrivals at the club, Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez is the top target at Anfield this summer.

Along with the left-back, Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is also being eyed by the Merseyside club to replace Alexander-Arnold.

Arne Slot is looking for new talent

Letting Elliott leave the club may not cause Slot any headache as the player has hardly been used by him this season.

More than anything, the Reds would love to get a good fee for Elliott to reinvest in their squad this summer.

While Elliott has showcased his versatility and skill during his tenure at Liverpool, the club’s willingness to entertain offers suggests that the midfielder is not a part of Slot’s future plans at the club.

