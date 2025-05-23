Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy (Photo by Getty Images, Alex Burstow/Justin Setterfield via Getty Images)

Tottenham are still celebrating their Europa League success, but soon, they could be searching for a new manager. Ange Postecoglou guided the club to their first trophy in 17 years with victory over Man United on Wednesday, but it may not be enough for him to remain in charge next season.

Outside of their Europa League title win, it has been an awful season for Tottenham. They are on course to finish 17th in the Premier League, and this form has led to significant speculation about Postecoglou’s future.

Ange Postecoglou has 50% chance of staying at Tottenham

The Europa League win has changed things, but it may not be by enough. As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has reported that there is still a good chance that Tottenham sack Postecoglou at the end of the season.

“It’s papering over the cracks. That Europa League success is a brilliant moment for Tottenham. Champions League football will boost the finances of the club and everything else, and that’s a big thing for Tottenham going forward. Their league form has not been good enough, there’s no getting away from that.

“It’s probably about 50/50, it’s given the Spurs hierarchy food for thought and obviously the fans are very happy right now. I don’t think winning the Europa League will ensure Postecoglou keeps his job.

“To be fair to Postecoglou, he’s been open after the match what whatever happens will happen. It’s obviously given Spurs a bit more to think about, having ended that trophy drought. But the club’s hierarchy might be thinking they have to make a change.”

There were calls prior to the Europa League final for Tottenham to part ways with Postecoglou irrespective of the Europa League result, and it remains to be seen whether those calls are followed by Daniel Levy and co.