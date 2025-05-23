Unai Emery and Youri Tielemans (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images, Imago)

Aston Villa will need to be aware of PSR again this summer, and as such, they could be forced to consider sales that they usually would avoid at all costs. And this could be the case for Youri Tielemans.

Tielemans has been a standout performer for Aston Villa this season, with many neutrals having him as one of the best-performing midfielders in the Premier League. But despite this, he could be on the move in the summer, with clubs in Saudi Arabia believed to be keen on his services – Man United are also said to hold an interest.

Insider tips Aston Villa to consider Youri Tielemans sale

Football finance expert Stefan Borson has told Football Insider that Aston Villa may well consider selling Tielemans despite his impressive season, especially if they were to miss out on qualifying for next season’s Champions League after this weekend’s final round of Premier League fixtures.

“It may be that Villa will look at it and go if we can get a big offer for a player who is 28, we paid nothing for and we can get a profit of £50million, then maybe we’ll take it. But I doubt he’s going to go anyway. Would he want to go to Saudi Arabia? I suspect not.

“It doesn’t sound like the sort of deal that they would do anyway for £50million. I’d say it’s unlikely to happen. I’d say that Villa have shown their hand now that they do need to do something in June, whether it be the women’s team or PSR sales. But I think they’ve shown that they do need to do something, and then I think that a lot of the decisions that will flow from that will depend on whether they can get the Champions League.”