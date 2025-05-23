Tottenham hero expected to leave the club after Europa League final heroics

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Tottenham beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Europa League final with Brennan Johnson scoring the only goal of the season.

Spurs finally ended their 17-year trophy drought by winning a European title, beating Man United in the process.

After scoring the goal, Ange Postecoglou’s team displayed a brilliant defensive performance against Ruben Amorim’s Man United side.

Among their players who were impressive in Bilbao in the final, centre-back Cristian Romero was one of them.

He was awarded the Man of the match award after the final which showed how solid he was for Postecoglou’s side.

Tottenham open to let Cristian Romero leave

According to Football Insider, Romero is reportedly set to leave the club this summer, despite playing a pivotal role in their recent Europa League final.

Tottenham are open to offers for Romero, with a valuation of approximately £50 million.

The reason behind Spurs looking to offload their defender is because of his injury issues and his inconsistent form.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has provided the latest information regarding the future of the defender.

“There are players they’re looking at and areas they want to strengthen in,” he told Football Insider.

“A new centre-back will be one of the top priorities for Spurs.

“Especially if they lose Cristian Romero, who has attracted a lot of interest and is likely to go.

“I expect it to be a busy summer for Tottenham, and obviously they can look at a different set of targets now they have Champions League football.”

Postecoglou wants Marc Guehi at Spurs

Romero’s departure would mark the end of a significant chapter for Tottenham, as they look to reshape their squad this summer.

Qualification to the Champions League next season would not only attract players to the club but also give them a much needed financial boost.

With Spurs interested in a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer, it appears like Romero’s exit from the club is only a matter of time now.

There is no better way to end his time at the club than by winning a trophy and directly contributing towards it.

